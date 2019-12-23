Liberia: Sustaining Awareness On Climate Change

23 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

Marine pollution, sustainable fishing also key focus in Swedish Embassy, MBL partnership

The Embassy of Sweden has taken steps towards keeping up the momentum of the March 2019 Blue Oceans Conference held in Liberia, through a partnership with Miss Boss Lady (MBL) Liberia.

With approximately US$40,000 funding, MBL will engage stakeholders including youths and coastal communities in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties in massive awareness activities. The awareness will focus on marine pollution, sustainable fishing, and climate change.

It is evidently seen that all along the beaches in Monrovia and banks of rivers, local residents have built make-shift toilet booths where they go to defecate in the rivers and near the ocean. In many communities where there are no toilets, residents defecate in black plastic bags and throw them into the ocean or river thus polluting the waters for the marine resources therein.

The initiative will showcase the Government of Sweden's continual support to environment and climate change issues in Liberia. It would remind the general population about the danger that marine pollution, particularly plastic pollution, poses to the environment and the survival of marine resources.

The initiative will contribute to the following objectives: increased citizens knowledge on the importance of ocean conservation, including marine resources; awareness of citizens on the importance and the benefits of keeping the environment and beaches clean and free from pollutants; increased awareness and media engagement on plastic pollution, Illegal Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing.

Marine pollution, climate change, and sustainable fishing were among the critical thematic areas considered during the Liberia Blue Oceans Conference, forming the foundation of the initiative.

The campaign will work with Liberians from diverse backgrounds through community level engagements, media engagement including social media, as well as beach clean-up events in the targeted counties.

