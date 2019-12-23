Liberia: Jola House Identifies With Pregnant Women and Baby Mothers

As citizens struggle to make their families happy this festive season, a non-profit organization, Jola House, on December 17, 2019 has identified with several pregnant women and baby mothers at the Duport Road clinic and the James Davis hospital in Paynesville city.

The organization gave out several items designed and produced by members of the Jola House. Some of the items distributed include African bags; African baby blankets, African utility bags, and breast sanitizing towels, among others.

Jola House was established in 2012, but officially began operations in 2013 and has been engaged in training women to contribute to their communities in those various skills they have acquired.

During a day tour at various health facilities including the Duport Road Health centre and the JD hospital, the Project Coordinator, Precious Dabieh Nimely, told the Daily Observer that the organization works with young women to train them in different capacities, especially in Tailoring and handicraft work.

"We think this is our way of giving back to the community by providing these things that were made by people who we trained in various skills."

Nimley said they did not attach much significance to what they thought to give out, but as they began stretching hands, the demand increased that she and her organization's members feel challenged.

She therefore noted that, seeing the need, they will have to produce more for distribution during the next festive season.

Jola House is a fashion design business that produces African utility bags and other locally made domestic products.

"We have been training less fortunate women because that the vision of Jola House -- to empower less privileged women to build their capacities to have self-esteem and values.

Madam Nimely lauded the trainees for the time put in to produce the beautiful African bags. "We decided to honor the African heritage thereby designing the African lappas," she noted.

"Initially, we started this training as a free initiative and actually training for the less-privileged women, but more people came and asked the management to be part of the training. So we decided to attach a very little cost," Madam Nimely said.

However, she said the organization is challenged with lack of funding. According to her, the income generated from sales is being used to sustain the organization and its members.

According to her, sales have not generated much income to sustain the program.

"It is our passion and our dream to expand not only in one community. We want to decentralize this training and vision, but the lack of funding is our limitation. We are seeking support from national government, NGOs, and philanthropists because, through them, our mission and vision will be accomplished and we will make a huge impact on Liberia".