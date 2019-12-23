Kenya: Al-Shabaab Raids Construction Site in Kenya, Burns Equipment

23 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab militants on Sunday raided a construction site in Kenya's northern county of Mandera and burnt down four construction equipment.

The equipment that was destroyed at a construction site near Kenyan border with Somalia, included an excavator, flat roller machine, shift foot roller and a pressure pump.

Police and witnesses said the militants raided the site at dawn and burnt the equipment.

No one was injured during the incident on the Mandera-Arabia-Lafey road as the two guards who were on duty managed to escape.

Outgoing North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamed Birik, regional commissioner for North Eastern said security personnel northeastern were investigating the latest attack by al-Shabaab.

The al-Shabaab militants have in the recent past intensified attacks along the Somalia-Kenya border targeting civilians and government installations.

In December, al-Shabaab fighters attacked a bus heading to Mandera and killed eight police reservists who are not natives of the region.

Police have so far arrested eight suspects for their alleged involvement in facilitating the attack on the reservists.

