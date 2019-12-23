Nigeria: NPFL - Nasarawa, Kwara Utd Secure First League Wins

The wait for a league win for both Nasarawa United and Kwara United ended yesterday as both teams defeated Heartland and Enugu Rangers respectively during the Match Day 10 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nasarawa Utd who have moved to 19th on the table defeated13th placed Heartland by a lone goal scored by Abubakar Lawal in the 8th minute at the Lafia Township Staduim, Nasarawa

The home side who had lost six games prior to this game needed the maximum points to climb out of relegation.

In Ilorin, Kwara Utd who also prior to this game had not won a single match defeated an uninspiring Enugu Rangers by a lone goal scored by Henry Ochuba just after 50 seconds to condemn the Flying Antelopes to their fourth league defeat.

Coach Salisu Yusuf who was drafted in to salvage the club from more defeats was unable to spur his team to put an end to their winless run as they record their 8th defeat in all competitions.

At the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium, MFM defeated visiting Adamawa Utd 2-0.

Striker Adeniji Adewole who had been lurking around in the early moments of the game got his goal after two earlier attempts on goal in the 18th minute.

He beautifully connected with Oriyomi Lawal cross from the left side of the field to score his third league goal.

Buoyed by the early goal, the Olukoya Boys got the assurance goal from Adeyinka Najeem with a lovely finish off a lovely assist by Akanni Elijah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was a dominant display from the home side, controlling proceedings while Adamawa Utd were simply fashioning out ways to stop more goals from being conceded.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau Utd showed the mark of a side desirous of winning the league as they secured a hard fought 1-0 victory over Warri Wolves.

Wolves who have won just two league games frustrated the table leaders from scoring and were almost leaving Jos with a point but in the 90th minute, Uche Onwuasoanya found himself in a decent shooting position and made no mistake to score to destroy all of Wolves hard work at the last minute.

Also, at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano, the home side continued its slow but steady rejuvenation as they defeated IfeanyiUbah FC 1-0 in the 89th minute.

With both sides close to sharing points, Mustapha Musa had other ideas as he broke the hearts of the visiting side to secure his side's third league victory.

Meanwhile, Rivers Utd dimmed Sunshine Stars with a 2-1 victory while Wikki Tourists shared the spoils of war with Abia Warriors in a game that ended 1-1.

Former champions, Lobi Stars defeated Katsina Utd 1-0 just as Dakkada succumbed to the superior game of Akwa United, losing by a lone goal.