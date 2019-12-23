Nigeria: Father Sets Son, Daughter Ablaze Over Witchcraft

23 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The Plateau State Police Command says one Nyam Choji of Shen village of Jos South Local Government Area of the state, has set his son and daughter ablaze over allegation that they were practising witchcraft.

The acting spokesman of the command, ASP Uba Gabriel, who confirmed the incident to our reporter, yesterday, gave the names of the victims as Godsgift, 11 and Mary, 5. He said the incident occurred on Friday.

"From the information we got, the father of the victims and children of Mai Anguwa of the area were the perpetrators of the act. They are now at large but we have mounted 24 hours surveillance in the area to track them down," he said.

He said the victims were admitted to Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos.

Reacting on the development, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has condemned the act, describing it as a human right violation against minors.

In a statement signed by its chairperson in the state, Jennifer Yarima, the group called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to follow up with the case to ensure justice for the victims.

