Nigeria: Poultry Farm Records Improved Sales On Border Closure

25 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

CHI Farms Limited a member of the TGI Group has disclosed that it recently recorded an all-time sale of over 700 Tonnes of frozen poultry meat.

The company attributed the improved sales volume to increased productivity and expanded capacity of the company as well as the federal and the strict implementation of the country's land border closure that was directed by the federal government.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the Managing Director CHI Farms, Dr. Tunji Olaitan, expressed delight about the development, saying the company was pleased with the numbers.

He said: "We have invested a lot in our business processes and we are glad that the Government is taking active steps to protect the businesses in Nigeria."

The statement also stated that the border closure restricted the importation of smuggled goods into Nigeria, noting that, "the border closure has since helped many Nigerian businesses."

The Executive Director CHI Farms, Martin Middernacht, in the statement, said CHI Farms was taking steps to invest in preparation for next year.

He added that although the company's sales are at the highest point, but there is still a market demand gap that the company would position itself to fill, "we will significantly invest to meet the emerging demands for our quality chicken in 2020".

The Head of Sales, Chi Farms, Temim Garba, explained that the demand for CHI Farms' chicken has grown over the last three months.

"There is additional demand for our chicken and we are investing to meet this demand, especially for the upcoming festive season. Our capacity has grown and we are expectant for even more growth", he said

