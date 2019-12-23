Kenya: Official Wanted Over Arror and Kimwarer Dam Scandal Arrested At JKIA

Nairobi — A suspect wanted in connection with the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the man identified as Jackson Njau Kinyanjui was arrested on Sunday on arrival from the United States of America.

The DCI said the suspect was stopped by immigration officers at the airport who then handed him over to detectives.

"A wanted fraud suspect was last (Sunday) night arrested upon his arrival from USA, at the JKIA following orders issued by DCI HQRs on 22nd July 2019," the DCI said.

Upon interrogation, the suspect who is an official in a government department alleged that he had been cleared to travel.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting 28 suspects who include Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Others being prosecuted include Italian firm CMC di Ravenna that was contracted to construct the dams, and which was paid billions but has not commenced work four years later.

According to a multi-agency probe led by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, the firm has already received an advance payment of Sh19 billon.

The government first spent Sh12 billion to secure funding for the construction of the two dams, with the sum having been paid out to meet set conditions before the actual funding.

The Sh12 billion was part of the condition's outlined in a financing agreement approved by the Attorney General before the National Treasury signed it on April 18, 2017, he explained at the time.

The amount entailed an arrangement fee of Sh545.9 million, a Sh359.5 million commitment fee, a Sh3.5 million agency fee and a Sh11.1 billion insurance premium paid to an Italian contractor.