Liberia: Elder Council, Religious Leaders to Resolve Slipway Electoral Dispute

Following recent postponement of the community leadership elections in Slipway Community, Montserrado County Electoral District #7 as a result of violence leading to one death, elders council of the community and religious leaders are meeting to find an amicable resolution to issues that instigated the violence.

Making the disclosure to The New Dawn on 17 December in Monrovia, the Chairman of the Elders Council of Slipway, Daniel Davies said, prior to this latest development, the Council wrote parties to the elections to have the matter resolved but most of them refused to recognize the Council as the legitimate head of the community.

Chairman Davies noted that everywhere the parties went for redress, they were told to return to the Elders Council and prominent religious leaders in the community to resolve the crisis.

Davies, who did not name religious leaders brought onboard to help in resolving the confusion in Slipway Community, however, said he is confident that, with the intervention of the council and religious leaders, the situation would be resolved in order to derive a new timetable for the polls.

He clarifies the Elders Council is independent and holds no allegiance to any of the parties vying for the community chairman position adding, since its formation, the body has been functioning independently, which is attested by community dwellers.

According to him, the move to resolving the crisis in the community was initially reached by council members but because of the intensity of the electoral process, participants were reluctant in coming forth with their grievances.

He hoped the parties concern would this time around, fully cooperate with the Council whose prime desire is not only to make peace, but ensure the well being of community residents.

Mr. Davies warned those in the habit of disrespecting authority of the Elders Council to desist, as whatsoever they do in the area would reflect on the Council, which is the direct representation of the people of Slipway Community.

One person drowned in the St. Paul River recently when confusion erupted between opposing candidates in the elections after supporters from one of the parties reportedly erected road blocks and burnt tyres, thereby disrupting the process which was ongoing at the Slipway Community Town Hall.

Several of the troublemakers were apprehended by riot officers from the Liberia National Police (LNP) after a community resident allegedly pushed a young man into the river where he drowned. The corpse was discovered few days later.