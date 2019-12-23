Liberia: UL Certificates Several Honors Scholars

23 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) has certificated several high performing scholars at a special event held recently in Fendall as the Institution concludes activities marking its centennial celebration.

The Honors' Scholars drawn from different colleges both at the undergraduate and professional schools at the University, were part of the newly launched Honors College of Research and Gender Studies

They were also among the 3,673 students that graduated from the University of Liberia at its 100th Commencement Convocation on 11 December.

The President of the University Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson called on the Honors Scholars to find their way in service to the University of Liberia during the certification ceremony which was jointly held with the University's Joint Senate and Council Meeting.

As the Honors Scholars' make their journey into the larger society, Dr. Nelson says he hopes that they will not exclude the University, saying they must be active participants of the Alumni Association of UL.

Additionally, Dr. Nelson mandated that the department chairperson makes sure that the University works with Mr. Solomon T. Marlee, the centenary valedictorian of the University from Liberia College so that he can be useful to the University as he goes into the future.

