Liberia: Indiana University Presents Letters of Credence to UL

Prof. Dr. Amos C. Sawyer has presented to the President of the University of Liberia (UL), Letters of Credence and Medallion from the University of Indiana in the United States.

The ceremony took place here Friday, 20 December as the two institutions renew a relationship that had slowed down over the past time.

Dr. Nelson indicates that Indiana University has been a place where Dr. Sawyer has shared many years in higher education, as he applauds the former Liberian Interim leader Sawyer for using the opportunity in reigniting the relationship between UL and Indiana University.

Dr. Nelson calls the move an additional blessing as the President of the University of Indiana [Michael Alexander McRobbie] thought it was important to look at the possibility of the renewal of their partnership and Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions.

He notes that Indiana University helped UL many years with the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, detailing that there are lots of graduates at the University's Law School who are from Indiana.

He also cites Indiana University's help towards UL's nursing program and the Public Health Program.

Additionally, the UL President says Dr. Sawyer has shared with him Indiana University's interest in UL's Communication and Radio Network to use it as a medium to reach more people in Liberia on health education and other issues.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nelson calls for the collective support of everyone including his team of administrators, staff, faculty and students, deans, the Government of Liberia, and the Alumni Community to achieve a major difference at the University.

He indicates that most of the best brains of Liberia are found at UL, saying the University must tap on their resources to see how best they can help it to find other ways and means to generate income for its budget to increase its necessary tools for operation and even build up support for faculty and staff.

Concluding, Dr. Nelson appreciates government's support to the University which according to him jumped from US$1.4m to US$16m, a big jump over the past 10 to 15 years.