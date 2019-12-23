Liberia: Children's Parliament Condemns Violence Against Children

23 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

The Liberia Children Representatives Forum frowns on abuse of women and children in the country.The children parliament says its attention has been drawn to widespread violation of children's rights in the Liberian society.The Liberian National Children's Representative Forum, formerly Liberia Children's Parliament in recent news conference said violence against children continues to exist, affect children throughout the length and breadth of Liberia.

Reading a three-page press release, the National Speaker of the Children Parliament, Prince Y. Saydee said the Children parliament was established with the aim of advocating, representing, lobbying and speaking out issues affecting children in Liberia.

"As an institution fighting for human rights in Liberia, we have come to the realization that Liberian children do not have access to their rights, they are not protected."

He recounted several rape cases of children, including a 17-yr-old girl on 28 July 2019 in the Baptist community, Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, a 15-yr- old girl on 30 July 2019 Sinoe road community, a 13yr-old girl in New Creek CVI Gold Camp, among other cases affecting children here.

Saydee continued that there have been numerous violations of the 2011 Children Law of Liberia and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, respectively.

He recalled that the incident involving the Liberia National Police spraying teargas at protesting public school students, which also violates the children's Law, specifically, Article 3, Section 14.1 on the right to expression and access to information.

The Children Speaker said since the death of little Linda Sherman, who allegedly hung herself in her parents' home, the Liberian National Children Representative Forum wrote communications to the Inspector General of Police and the Deputy Minister of Gender for Children Protection, respectively, but "we are yet to be given any information as to what led to the death of Linda Sherman, which we believe that is equivalent to denying children the right to get access to critical information as to their survival, growth and development."

"We call on the President, Vice President, Speaker and members of the 54th Legislature, Chief Justice, Ministers, Diplomatic officials, our International and Local Partners that the children of Liberia are not protected, as a result we are vulnerable to harm and danger because we are not prioritized and respected in Liberia", he laments.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.