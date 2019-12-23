Kenya: Commuter Train Services to Ruiru Suspended Until Jan 6

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has announced the suspension of the Nairobi Commuter train Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau.

Through its twitter handle, the organization said the services will be suspended until January 6, 2020.

"We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended until January 6, 2020," it stated.

It however, indicated that the link train that operates between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus will be available throughout the holiday period.