Kenyan 'Keeper Farouk Shikalo Survives Bee Attack in Tanzanian Football Match

23 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo says he was not when a swarm of bees disrupted a football match he was featuring in for his Tanzanian club, Yanga.

The shot stopper was among several players attacked when a swarm of bees invaded a football pitch in Tanzania on Saturday during a domestic cup match between Yanga and Iringa.

In footage that captured the incident, Shikalo and other players on the pitch are seen scampering for safety as the swarm of bees descend on the pitch.

At some point, Shikalo, who was part of Harambee Stars squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is seen raising his arm as if to appeal for help.

The rest of the players initially had to lie down on the pitch causing temporary stoppage.

They later ran off the field as the bees appeared not to relent.

Shikalo's Yanga thrashed Iringa 4-0 in the match that was played at the Uhuru Stadium.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.