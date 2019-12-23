Namibia: Senior Citizens Buy Bigger Houses

5 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

Senior citizens are buying the biggest houses in Namibia, which is odd though, as they would normally be expected to downsize during their retirement.

This observation is included in the recently released housing market analysis by FNB Namibia, showing that individuals over the age of 60 were buying the big houses in Namibia.

On the other hand, individuals in the 20-29 age group have the smallest houses, probably because they are first-time buyers who have not accumulated sufficient wealth to buy larger properties, said FNB's research manager Ruusa Nandago in the analysis.

The norm is that "the size of a house becomes increasingly larger as individuals move into higher age groups. Surprisingly, individuals over 60 are buying the biggest houses, although they make up the smallest proportion of home buyers," she explained.

Typically, it would be expected that individuals in this category downsize their houses as they prepare for retirement, Nandago added.

On gender, single women purchase lower priced homes than single men, and single men are increasingly dominating transaction volumes. Also, the average age for single women home buyers (35 years) is slightly lower than that of men (37 years).

Compared to trends in other countries, Nandago said Namibians buy houses at a much later stage in life.

"The average age of first-time buyers in the United Kingdom, for example, is 30 years, while in the United States of America, it is 32 years. The average age of a first-time home buyer in Namibia is declining, coming down to 38 years, the lowest it has been in nine years," she noted.

Nandago said owning a home fulfils the basic human need for shelter, and a house is likely to be the largest asset owned by a household for wealth accumulation. It is thus very important that individuals of different groups have equal access to housing as this improves their quality of life.

