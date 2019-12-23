Africa: New Child Labour Law Looms in Tobacco Growing Areas - ILO

23 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Allan Ntana in Tabora

THE International Labour Organisation (ILO) has approved new approach to fight child labour in tobacco growing countries and promote decent agricultural activities especially in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

This was revealed here recently by the Director of Advocacy and Engagement for Elimination of Child Labour in Tobacco growing Foundation (ECLT), Nicholas McCoy, in his global release report to stakeholders.

He said the strategy will strengthen and sustain collaborative global efforts towards supporting some 40 million farmers and families, who depend on tobacco growing for a living, many in Southern and Eastern Africa.

He clarified that through the approach, the ILO will invest USD 1.6mil per country for three consecutive years, and engage governments, workers, employers' organisations and companies to address the root causes, deficits and hazardous works amongst the farmers.

"This strategy is an important step towards strengthening and sustaining collaborative global efforts to support families, who depend on tobacco growing for a living, in various countries, many in Southern and Eastern Africa," he further pointed out.

The Director noted that the set-forth will bring together governments, workers, employers' organisations and the private sector to promote strong government policy and multi-stakeholders' cooperation.

McCoy added that the approach will also provide direct assistance to address challenges in the tobacco sector, including child labour and economic diversification.

In addition to the ILO's funding commitment, McCoy hinted that the organisation will continue mobilizing sustainable sources of funds from the public and private sectors.

However, he commented that the four African countries of Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia have an opportunity to benefit farmers, workers and their families in the scheme, besides shaping their intervention model, including services and investment.

Expounding, the Director noted that the 2019 Kampala Technical meeting agreed that tobacco is a legal crop that sustains livelihoods of millions of people, hence requires multi-stakeholders' collaboration and recurrent improvement.

Highlighting the past child labour works done by ECLT Foundation and Japan Tobacco International's ARISE Programme since 2011, McCoy said that more than 220,000 children, families, farmers and workers in areas where tobacco is grown have been supported.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Labour
Southern Africa
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Uganda
Tanzania
Africa
Children
Zambia
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.