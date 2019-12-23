Sudan: Al-Burhan - Rapid Support Forces Is Integral Part of Armed Forces

22 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council has praised the patriotic role being played by the Rapid Support Forces as a integral part of the Armed Forces which is adherent to its duties in protecting the homeland, the people's gains and the change and revolution in coordination with the other regular forces.

Addressing the officers, non commissioned officers and men at Garri Military Area on Sunday, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan stressed that the rumors and the misleading media will not dissuade the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces from their duties and sacrifices to reach the goals, indicating that the Rapid Support Forces have prominent roles in all of Sudan that can not be denied.

He renewed his full confidence in the Rapid Support Forces to carry out their tasks alongside the Armed Forces in confronting all security threats and protecting the country's borders.

He called for the solidarity and cohesion of the people of Sudan in order to achieve peace in this period and to give chance for the sedition mongers who want to break up the unity of the country and return it to the era of war.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan stressed that peace must unite the people of Sudan and meet their aspirations and aspirations for freedom, peace and justice, and that everyone is to participate in achieving these goals without conditions or dictation to achieve a new Sudan that can accommodate everyone and guarantee equal rights and duties on the basis of citizenship only.

