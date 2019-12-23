South Africa: Ethekwini Municipality Condemns Torching of Waste Truck

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The eThekwini Metro Municipality has condemned the torching of a waste truck in Umlazi K-Section on Monday, saying "rogue elements" were responsible for the incident.

"The eThekwini Municipality is calling upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and arrest those responsible for setting alight a truck hired by the City to collect refuse in Umlazi," eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

He said the driver of the truck had been admitted to hospital and that general services had been affected.

"The incident happened today and, as a result it has, to certain extent, hampered the City's operations."

Mayisela called on residents to speak out against criminal elements.

"The City is calling upon members of the community who may have information to come forward so that these rogue elements are rooted out and made to face the full might of the law."

Attempts to stop insourcing

He said they believed the incident could be related to the City's decision to insource services.

"eThekwini will not be deterred by incidents of this nature in its bid to insource the refuse removal in this part of the city. The municipality apologises to residents for the inconvenience that may be caused by this unlawful conduct."

Mayisela wished the unnamed driver a "speedy recovery", saying that a case of damage to property had been opened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.