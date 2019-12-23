South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Alexandra Road SAPS

Alexandra Road SAPS are appealing to the members of the community to assist with regards to a missing person, Nomfundo Mbutho (22) of France Phase 2. She was last seen by her family on 28 July 2019, leaving her home to see her boyfriend and never returned. She was wearing jeans and a black hoodie. We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Thobile Gumede on 033 845 7724 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
