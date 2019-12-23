South Africa: Operation Safer Festive Season Successes in Namakwa Cluster

press release

During the Operation Safer Festive Season, in the early morning hours of Sunday morning, 22 December 2019, the following successes were achieved:

A suspicious male with two bags was spotted in Paul Kruger Street, Calvinia. He was stopped and searched, and several stolen items were found in his possession. He was arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods. The value of stolen goods and money is R15 000.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was involved in two house breakings.

Brig Brig Hender, the Cluster Commander of Namakwa applauded the Station Commander of Calvinia, Lt Col Vincent van Wyk and his members for their vigilance.