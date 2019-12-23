South Africa: Benoni Flying Squad Weekend Successes

23 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

From Friday, 20 December to Sunday, 22 December 2019 Benoni Flying Squad members arrested ten suspects, recovered three motor vehicles, one motorcycle and one firearm.

Members followed up information which led to Makoase Squatter Camp, Primrose which resulted in the arrest of three suspects and seizure of one 9mm pistol with serial number filed off and a magazine with five live rounds as well as dagga in excess of two and half kilograms.

At Daveyton Hostel one suspect was arrested and dagga seized with a street value of around R3500,00.

Members arrested one suspect on the N12 close to Delmas off ramp for reckless and negligent driving. The offence became more serious when the suspect offered members money to be released and a charge of bribery was added.

On Kingsway Road, Crystal Park a man was found with a white Gomoto motorcycle. Upon investigation members discovered it was stolen on a Douglasdale case in August 2019. The suspect was immediately arrested and the motorcycle impounded.

Members responded for back up to a security company on the N12 direction Johannesburg just before Gillooly's Intersection. A Blue Toyota Corolla was pulled off with four occupants. Upon investigation it was found the vehicle was hijacked in November 2019 in Randfontein. All occupants were immediately arrested and the vehicle impounded.

In further policing two abandoned motor vehicles were recovered, a black BMW at Bergriver Road, Chloorkop reported stolen on an Edenvale case and a silver Ford Territory on New Modder Road, Benoni reported taken in a business robbery in Benoni.

Investigation continues in all cases.

The suspects aged 17 to 49 will be appearing in the local Magistrates' Courts facing charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of hijacked motor vehicle, dealing in dagga, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, reckless and negligent driving and bribery.

