South Africa: Hawks Welcome the Sentencing of a Bank Fraudster

23 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation welcomes the conviction and sentencing of Mohamed Luqman Aladi Bello (50) for fraud by Mankweng Regional Court on 19 December 2019.

During March 2017, it was discovered that R1.6 million was siphoned from Potgietersrus Reformed Church bank account. A case of fraud was opened and transferred to the Hawks for further investigations. Hawks investigation revealed that the church's bank account was fraudulently accessed and the money was transferred into different bank accounts which led to Bello's arrest.

Bello was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for theft with no option of a fine and another 12 years imprisonment for fraud also with no option of a fine. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

The acting Provincial Head, Brigadier Desmond Alexander has vowed to deal decisively with fraudsters. "We are not going to allow unscrupulous criminals to reap where they did not sow. We will use everything at our disposal to bring those who are caught on the wrong side of the law to book so that justice can prevail," Brigadier Alexander said.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

