South Africa: Man Let Critical in Hit-and-Run

Olievenhoutbosch — A 29-year-old man was left critically injured last night in a hit-and-run incident at the R55 and Samrand Road intersection in Olievenhoutbosch.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 21h14 to find the man lying in the yellow lane of the road.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The vehicle in question was not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.