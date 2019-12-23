South Africa: Man Let Critical in Hit-and-Run

23 December 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Olievenhoutbosch — A 29-year-old man was left critically injured last night in a hit-and-run incident at the R55 and Samrand Road intersection in Olievenhoutbosch.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 21h14 to find the man lying in the yellow lane of the road.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The vehicle in question was not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.