South Africa: Bakkie Rollover Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Doornkloof — One man was killed, and three others injured yesterday evening when a bakkie rolled on the N1 highway near the Botha offramp in Doornkloof, Centurion.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 18h05 to find a bakkie against the Armco barrier. One man was found inside the vehicle while three others were found around the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the man inside the vehicle had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

On further assessment, medics found that two were in a critical condition while another had sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.