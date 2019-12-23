South Africa: Man Left Seriously Injured in Vehicle Rollover

Merrivale — A man, believed to be in his 20s, was left seriously injured this morning when his light motor vehicle rolled off the N3 highway in Merrivale, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the light motor vehicle upright in the centre median. A man in his 20s, was found lying in front of the vehicle.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported by another service to Northdale Provincial Hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.