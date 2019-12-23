Sudan: Progress Reported in Peace Talks

Juba — Deputy chairman of the South Sudanese mediation team Dhieu Mathok claims progress in all five negotiation tracks of the Sudanese peace talks in Juba.

Multiple consultations took part between all parties during the weekend, Mathok said in a press statement yesterday.

Mathok also reported that partners and friends of Sudan have been asked to help financing the implementation of the peace agreement in Sudan. "The implementation of the peace agreement is of the utmost importance. It requires regional and international parties and friends of Sudan to support it."

Secularism

The government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu), held intensive negotiations until late in the evening on Sunday after the rebel group and the government delegation failed to agree on the relationship between religion and state.

Mathok announced that the two parties did make great progress concerning the position paper presented by the SPLM-N faction on Saturday. "They agreed on most of the points. Discussions on the remaining points will continue."

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and part of the government delegation in Juba, affirmed that a full agreement on the nature of the state, the relationship between religion and the state, and the relationship between legislation and the state has not been reached.

Eastern Sudan

The head of the South Sudanese mediation team, Tut Galwak, told reporters that the differences of opinion in the negotiations on the eastern Sudan track on Saturday threaten to blow up the negotiating process between the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance.

The government is scheduled to respond on Monday to proposals of the armed movements concerning three framework agreements, he said.

He further affirmed that parties that didn't sign the Juba Declaration of Principles cannot participate in the peace talks.

