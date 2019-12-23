Sudan: Al Bashir Charged With Darfur Crimes

Khartoum — Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir filed criminal charges against ousted president Omar Al Bashir, former Minister of Defence Abdelrahim Hussein, former Interior Minister Ahmed Haroun, former Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb and 51 others with crimes committed in Darfur since the war broke out in 2003.

At a press conference at Khartoum airport Attorney General El Hibir said that all figures of the former regime will face criminal charges. He pointed out that he has taken into account international reports on this issue.

Some of the figures of the former regime are facing charges that carry the death penalty and which mean they cannot be released on bail.

Stolen funds

El Hibir announced that he addressed the competent authorities in several countries to recover funds stolen from the country. He pointed out that Sudan signed the Dubai Declaration to combat corruption. He also described the process of recovering the money as difficult and complex.

He announced legal measures through Interpol to have former intelligence chief Salah Abdallah Gosh extradited from Egypt, so he can stand trial in Sudan.

