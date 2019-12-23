Sudan Investigation Committee On June 3 Massacre Kicks Off

Khartoum — The independent Investigation Committee researching the violent break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, announced that it has started its work. Witnesses can communicate with the committee safely.

The head of the committee, prominent human rights lawyer Nabil Adib, said in a press statement on Sunday that safe and appropriate offices, secretarial, technical and administrative staff, and devices and equipment, have been provided to the committee.

He said the committee requested documents, images and voice recordings from various government agencies concerning the June 3 events. This must enable the committee to determine whom it wishes to hear in person.

Appeal

The committee made an appeal to civil society organisations, political parties, media institutions, and individuals to provide them within three weeks with documents and any unregistered information they may have.

A secure website has been established, to enable individuals and organisations to safely fill in a form to outline which information they have available and to determine the way the witness wishes to communicate with the committee.

The committee will keep both the information and the identity of the witnesses confidential if the witness so requests, Nabil Adib stated.

June 3 massacre

The violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, also known as the Ramadan 29 massacre, caused the death of 127 people. About 700 protesters and others present at the sit-in that day were injured.

On August 7, the Sudanese Professionals Association Initiative for Missing People reported it documented more than 100 cases of people who went missing from the Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

Between June 3 and July 18, another 16 people were killed during commemoration rallies and anti-junta protests.

Since the outbreak of the anti-government protests in mid-December 2018, at least 246 people were killed and 1,353 others injured, the Sudan Doctors Central Committee reported on July 28.

According to the medics, 83 per cent of the victims were killed after April 11, the date President Omar Al Bashir was ousted in a military coup.

April and May saw 60 people killed across the country as protests pressuring the military to hand over power to a civilian government continued, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the militia that supported the ousted regime, ramped-up attempts to disperse the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Investigations

The Transitional Military Council that had taken over the rule over the country by ousting President Al Bashir on April 11, ordered a commission to investigate the violent dispersal of the protesters at the Khartoum sit-in.

The commission announced the outcomes in end-July. It said that 87 people were killed and 168 were injured during the attack on the sit-in. Officers of various ranks, including a general and a brigadier, had violated instructions of the Supreme Command.

Street protests erupted after the announcement of the results of the investigation. The Sudan Forensic Doctors Union described the report as "poor and defective, and disproportionate to the size of the crime committed as witnessed by all".

In September, Prime minister Abdallah Hamdok announced the formation of a new, neutral investigation committee, to be headed by prominent human rights lawyer Nabil Adib.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.