Zambia Presidential Convoy Runs Over Woman During Tour

23 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Michael Chawe

A Zambian presidential motorcade hit and killed one person in North West of the country where President Edgar Lungu was touring, state radio reported.

"A 40-year-old female employee of Kachema Butcheries in Solwezi has been killed after being run over by one of the police vehicles in the Presidential convoy. This was when she tried to cross the dual carriage way on Independence Avenue," it reported quoting a police statement.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila said Muyunda Mboma sustained "fatal injuries and died on the way to a local hospital".

A statement from State House said President Lungu "is deeply saddened by the death of a Solwezi woman in a tragic accident involving a Police Service vehicle on Saturday".

President Lungu has learnt of the accident with extreme sadness, it added.

It was not clear whether the President was in the convoy at the time of the accident.

