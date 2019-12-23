Kenya: Ms President Nairobi, Betty Adera, Awarded in Hollywood

Betty Adhiambo Adera, who was among the five top contenders in the first Ms President title, has been awarded in Hollywood.

Adera, who represented Nairobi County in the Ms President competition, was on Sunday awarded at the First Anniversary Edition of Passion Vista Global Icon Awards in Los Angeles.

"Passion Vista Global Icon Award 2019 finally in my hands and several copies of my feature on the front page of passion Magazine," Adera tweeted.

Passion Vista Global Icon Awards 2019 finally in my hands and several copies of my feature on the front page of Passion Magazine (lemme know if you need one❤️. The last 3 days have been overwhelming but in a refreshing and divine. #MsPresidentNairobiCounty @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/r2JQ7wSbLK

-- Betty Adera (@AderaBetty) December 23, 2019

"Doing good pays not only with awards and recognition but with knowledge that a life has been saved or changed for the better. Honoured to receive Global Icon Award & Medal of Honor #MsPresidentNairobi," she said in another tweet.

Adera, who was honoured for her peace building and humanitarian work, also shared photos of herself kneeling down next to her name printed on the floors of Los Angeles.

Now I know why its called Hollywood and Kenyans in peace building and humanitarian works are not left behind @Diplomacy_Kenya @StateHouseKenya @MikeSonko @EstherPassaris @EPLO_ @HardemanHildeML @EuMordue @EUinKenya @KisumuInsyder @Nairobi_News @nmchl @adera_betty @JakababaOmondi pic.twitter.com/5ubqkwN0bF

-- Betty Adera (@AderaBetty) December 21, 2019

Adera is the CEO and Founder of Betty Adera Foundation International, an organisation that focuses on prevention of all forms of gender-based violence, girls and women in leadership, youth empowerment growth and peace and cohesion.

The Ms President competition was won by Nereah Amondi Oketch, a member of the Homa Bay County Assembly.

Umulkheir Mohammed, representing Garissa County and Renee Irene Mayaka of Nyamira emerged second and third respectively.

Adera, representing Nairobi County, was fourth while Waruguru Kiai from Nyeri County rounded off the top five.