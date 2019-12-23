Uganda: Kagadi Man Kills Wife Over Suspicious Phone Call

23 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Alex Tumuhimbise and Francis Mugerwa

Police in Kagadi District, western Uganda are investigating a case in which a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his wife when she accused him of failing to pick a suspicious phone call.

The LCI chairperson for Karuswuga Central Cell in Muhorro Town council, Mr Frugence Kahiira identified the deceased as Omuhereza Katwesigye, a resident of the same area.

Mr Kahiira said the suspect hit his wife several times on the head using a hand hoe following a misunderstanding when he failed to pick a phone call which was suspected to be from his girlfriend.

Police said before the incident, the couple had allegedly had several misunderstandings with the wife accusing her husband of adultery.

The officer in charge Muhorro police post, Mr Paul Bewayo on Monday said they had gathered enough incriminating evidence against the suspect.

"Postmortem has been done, the scene of crime has been visited by detectives and the suspect is in custody on murder charges," the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza told the Daily Monitor on Monday.

