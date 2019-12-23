Zimbabwe: Mat North PA Sued U.S.$500,000 for Bedding Army General

23 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A BULAWAYO woman has dragged to the High Court, the Matabeleland North Provincial Administrator, Lastiso Dlamini seeking $500 000 as compensation for an alleged an adulterous relationship between the senior government official and her husband who is a brigadier-general in the army.

The complainant is Siboniso Lesley Maseko who is married to the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Brigadier-General Simo Maseko.

Through her lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni, Siboniso, this month filed adultery charges against Dlamini at the Bulawayo High Court.

According to the court papers, the Masekos' marriage was solemnised under the Marriages Act in December 20 1998.

However, Siboniso said her husband and Dlamini were engaging in an illicit affair disregarding the couple's marriage vows.

"On diverse occasions and at various places including but not limited to Dlamini's place of residence, the defendant committed and still continues to commit adultery with my husband, Simo Maseko," the wife stated in her court application.

Siboniso further submitted that despite Dlamini being aware of existence of the marriage, she continued to engage in ex-marital affairs with her husband.

"I have further demanded that the defendant desists from continuing with her adulterous affair with my husband. Despite such demands, the defendant has continued with her actions," she said.

Maseko said as a result of Dlamini's behaviour, she has suffered and demanded damages for contumelia, loss of comfort and companionship of her husband totaling $500 000.

"As a result of the defendant's actions, plaintiff has suffered damages for contumelia in the sum of $300 000. My client has furthermore suffered damages for loss of comfort, society, companionship and services of her husband in the sum of $200 000. Wherefore, plaintiff prays as against the defendant for payment of the money with an interest of five percent calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full payment," argues Maseko's lawyer.

Maseko also wants Dlamini to pay the legal costs she incurred. The provincial administrator is yet to respond to the court summons.

