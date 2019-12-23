Kenya: Colleges and Universities Urged to Tailor Their Courses to Job Market

23 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joel Odidi

Tertiary institutions have been urged to scale up mentorship programmes in order to churn out graduates who can meet the demands of the job market.

Project planning and management professionals have offered to work with universities to build the curriculum to make students more valuable in the job market.

According to the Project Management Institute (PMI) Kenya Chapter, there is a huge gap between training and the skill-set potential employers need, especially for project managers. Chapter president James Wanjagi said the gap between internship and training also needs to be addressed to give students a soft landing.

PRACTICAL SKILLS

"We want to get involved in policy-making, workshops and forums with employers, especially human resource practitioners, to demonstrate the value of project management," Dr Wanjagi said during the PMI professional development day in Nairobi on Saturday.

PMI Events and Volunteer Programmes vice-president Irene Irungu said the institute will organise workshops for students to help them improve their practical skills in training.

"We've had students in project planning and management with very good papers, but when you employ them, you start spending more time and resources training and mentoring them. It becomes expensive for employers," she said.

Only four out of 10 fresh graduates can deliver on projects when employed, Ms Irungu said.

CHANGING TRENDS

The one-day event attracted over 120 project management professionals and students. They were encouraged to improve their expertise to move with the fast-changing trends in project delivery. Finetexx Technology Ltd chief executive Ali Hassan Kassim, who gave the keynote address, urged project managers to be innovative.

"Due to changing times in the field, we stand on the brink of an industrial revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. Our response as project managers must be integrated and comprehensive," he said.

He asked participants to learn from technology companies that are driving the new industrial revolution and are not confined within a single sector based on what they do, such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Alibaba.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.