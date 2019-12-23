Uganda: LDU Shooting Victim's Family Won't Bury Deceased Until UPDF Agrees to Their Terms

The family of a sub county chief who was allegedly shot dead by the Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel in Moroto District last week have vowed not to bury the deceased until the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), which supervises the unit, agrees to their terms.

Dan Apollo Loyomo, the LCIII chairperson for Rupa Sub County in Moroto District was shot last Tuesday in Kidepo village, Nakadeli parish in Rupa Sub County where he had gone to settle a dispute over impounded cattle.

The UPDF took the body for postmortem and promised to meet burial costs.

However, Loyomo's younger brother, Mr David Pulkol, a former government spy said they would not accept the body from UPDF for burial today (December 23) until the army and concerned authorities agree to take care of the deceased's 40 children and widows.

Other demands include appointing an independent team to investigate the incident without the involvement of the UPDF 3rd division.

Mr Pulkol also said the family wants the Army Court martial to sit in Moroto -during prosecution of the suspect who shot his brother - since that's where the incident happened and should be open to public.

"We are not going to bury him today as we had planned until UPDF agrees to our demands. Some of the family demands include, UPDF taking responsibility of welfare of the family of our brother. He had over 40 children whom he has been supporting with basic needs including school fees," Mr Pulkol said on Monday.

He told Daily Monitor that their demand note was handed to Chief of Staff Land Forces Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda.

When contacted, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya said the family was in touch with the army.

"I hope the family and UPDF comes to an amicable conclusion," he said.