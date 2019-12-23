Tanzanian Civil Aviation Deregisters 208 Small Airports

23 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — A total of 208 small size airports (Aerodromes) have been de-registered and prohibited to operate by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) over allegation of violating licensing and registration requirements.

Small airports (aerodromes) are those with rough roads and capacity of handling aircraft with not more than six tons.

This follows a six-moth review by the authority, aiming to identify the active and non-operative airports and those that meet the terms of licensing and registration requirements, according to director general of TCAA Mr Hamza Johari.

"With effect from today (Monday) I remove from register book and prohibit use of 208 aerodromes (small airports) for failing to comply with Regulation 323 and other provisions of the Civil Aviation (Aerodromes) Regulations of 2017," he said in a press conference at TCAA head office.

He said the authority had issued a warning notice in May, giving an ultimatum of 31st December 2019 for all aerodrome operators to comply with the licensing and registration requirements.

"Apart from lacking the operational licenses and registration certificates, the airports are not operating at all," he said.

The removal of the aerodromes makes the country to remain with 435 active airports from 643, according to him, 120 airports do not fully comply with the requirements.

"We received requests from aircraft and aerodrome operators to extend the deadline. With this regard, all private and public aerodromes are now given up to 31st March 2020 to comply with the licensing and registration requirements," he noted.

However, the de-registered aerodromes can initially apply again for a certificate or license or registration approval to the authority and can only be granted if they meet the standards.

Registration a small sized airport (aerodrome) costs not more than Sh2 million, according to the authority while regional airports cost an average of Sh4 million and International airports Sh7 million.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.