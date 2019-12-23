Tanzania: NBC, Sanlam Partner in New Insurance Scheme

23 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The National Bank of Commerce Ltd, in partnership with Sanlam Insurance Co., has launched a 'holiday motor vehicles insurance' campaign from this December to January 2020.

The campaign is in recognizing the importance of safety of vehicle users during the festive season.

During the launching held at the Total petrol station in Mbezi, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday, NBC's head of Insurance, Mr Benjamin Nkaka, said the campaign comes at the right time of the year when the number of travelers is high.

"NBC is geared to improve insurance services and add to the deepening of the insurance penetration rate in the country," he said.

Customers who buy insurance through NBC branches will be able to insure their cars through various freebies, including free engine oil service and fuel from Total filling stations, as well as free personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses caused by accident.

Owners of cars worth Sh50 million or more will get free engine oil and personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

For cars worth from Sh15 million to Sh49 million, customers will get ten (10) free litres of fuel at any Total filling station in Tanzania. They will also get free personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses caused by an accident. Those who own cars worth between Sh7 million and Sh14.9 million will get free five litres of fuel at any Total filling station, free personal accident cover against death, permanent disability and medical expenses caused by an accident.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.