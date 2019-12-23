Tanzania: Five Sentenced to Death Over Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor, Shalaan al-Shalaan, said in a statement.

Saudi prosecutors had said deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw the Washington Post columnist's killing in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018 and that he was advised by the royal court's media czar Saud al-Qahtani.