Mozambique: CC OKs Election, Ignoring Complaints and CNE Errors

National elections were approved this morning by the Constitutional Council, exactly as submitted by the National Elections Commission, including mistakes. In particular votes for President in Africa and Europe have not been counted, and the turnout is wrong.

Complaints about Gaza over-registration were dismissed as a dispute between experts. Registration of observers was praised and the illegal refusal to give credentials to more than 3000 was ignored.

Confirmed results give Nyusi 73% of the vote on a 50.7% turnout. In parliament, Frelimo has 184 seats, Renamo 60, and MDM 6. In the provinces, Frelimo has all governors and a majority in all provincial assemblies.

The CC says that the Ministerio Publica (Attorney General) says that any illegal action "did not influence the results" and thus can be ignored. The CC again places all blame on political parties for not making their complaints properly.

On the registration of more than 300,000 more voters than the census claims there are voting age adults, the CC simply says that "the Attorney General's view is that 'there is not enough evidence at this time to initiate criminal proceedings against any or some of the CNE or STAE officials, however the general population and voter registration data in Gaza Province are being investigated by experts in the field '."

In terms of observation, the CNE cites the huge jump from 3,530 observers in 2014 to 42,382 in this year as evidence of the "growing interest of citizens" and says nothing about the failure to register more than 3000 independent observers, nor does it comment that most who were registered were directly linked to the ruling party, Frelimo.

CNE errors just rubber-stamped

The CNE did not correct the CNE's error in the presidential vote and turnout, which we pointed out in Bulletin 87 (27 Oct). http://bit.ly/ElBull87

The officials results as approved by the CC are the same as those published by the CNE, which are wrong. The total registration is given as 13,162,321 which is correct, but the vote for Frelimo Presidential candidate Filipe Nyusi is given as 4,507,549, which is wrong, because it only includes the votes inside Mozambique and not those in Africa and Europe, where Nyusi gained a further 131,593 votes. This takes his total to 4,639,015.

Because the CC and CNE include the African and European registration but not their votes, they report a turnout which is too low, 50.74%. The actual turnout is 51.8%.

Finally, the CC admits that it delayed publication of its rubber-stamping of the results in order to allow parliament (AR) to open on 13 January, the second week of January as has been traditional. The CC notes that the constitution (art 184) says the first session of the new AR must be within 20 days of CC's announcement of results. Thus the delay of an OK that has been agreed earlier. The CC calls for this clause to be dropped from the constitution.

President takes office 15 Jan

The CC has already issued instructions that the first AR session begins on Monday 13 January and President Nyusi is to be inaugurated for the his second term on Wednesday 15 January.