Namibia: PDM Fields Diergaardt in Khomasdal

19 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — Veteran politician and former Swapo backbencher in the National Assembly Reggie Diergaardt has vowed to restore the dignity of residents living in the informal part of Khomasdal constituency by ensuring that each family has a plot, toilet and potable water.

The 62-year-old Diergaardt was yesterday unveiled as the PDM candidate for the upcoming Khomasdal by-election on 15 January. He said he has noticed with growing pain how various informal settlements such as 7de Laan and 8ste Laan are without proper sanitation.

"Without these basic facilities our residents are using what we call 'Swapo bush toilets'," he said.

Diergaardt represented Swapo in parliament during 2005-2010 after then President Hifikepunye Pohamba had appointed him. He joined PDM in 2014.

"Under my watch, I will make sure that our residents have enough basic facilities to restore their dignity as we strive to enhance the policy of PDM of one family, one plot, one household, one toilet, one household, one tap," said Diergaardt.

Diergaardt said he would develop a system that will improve the unfair distribution of food parcels by the food bank programme.

Among his other promises Diergaardt said he would lobby for the abandoned Ramatex, which has become a white elephant, to accommodate SMEs in the constituency and the surrounding constituencies.

"PDM regional leadership under my watch will also make sure that we shall create jobs, prioritise the involvement of youth ventures and protection and safety of women and children," said Diergaardt.

He said that for the past five years they have made it clear that the country is in a shambles. "Almost half of our youth have no jobs, crime is ruling the streets and suburbs," he said.

He added that hospitals are without medicine and basic necessities and thousands of learners are failing at school. He said that schools and hospitals are falling apart for lack of basic maintenance, and gender violence is also on the rise with no solution in sight.

PDM secretary-general Manuel Ngaringombe said that for the past 30 years Khomasdal constituency has been neglected, with many residents without jobs.

He described Diergaardt as a qualified primary education teacher who completed his secondary education at Dr Lemmer High School and then went to study education in South Africa.

"He is known in Christian circles - a mentor, teacher, preacher, trainer of the Bible doctrine within the Christian community. He is known for his heart for the youth. He was the leader of the Christian youth society," Ngaringombe said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.