Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-Rebel Chief Ahead of Presidential Election

Photo: Zenman/Wikimedia Commons
Guillaume Soro, centre, in 2008
24 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The arrest warrant against Guillaume Soro threatens to plunge the West African country into uncertainty and violence. The former rebel leader is contesting next year's presidential election against an ally-turned-rival.

Ivory Coast issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Guillaume Soro, prosecutors said Monday, forcing the former rebel leader to divert his planned flight home to neighboring Ghana as security forces raided his party headquarters.

The arrest warrant against Soro, who retains the loyalty of several former rebel commanders who are now in senior military roles, could significantly raise tensions ahead of an October 2020 election that is seen as a test of Ivory Coast's stability, particularly after deadly unrest that followed the 2010 election.

Public prosecutor Richard Adou said that the arrest warrant had been issued for an "attempt against the state authority," benefiting from stolen public resources and money laundering.

He said intelligence services had evidence that "the project was to be implemented shortly," without elaborating.

Soro had been scheduled to return to his homeland from Paris for the first time since May, but aborted that plan and headed for nearby Ghana "for security reasons," according to Alain Lobognon, a spokesman and senior adviser for Soro's Generations and People in Solidarity (GPS) party.

Lobognon was later arrested along with 15 other Soro supporters.

In the West African country's economic captial Abidjan, armed men raided Soro's party headquarters following news of the arrest warrant as civil unrest broke out on the streets.

Politcal power struggles

Soro used to be an ally of President Alassane Ouattara, but relations have recently soured between the two, reportedly because of Soro's own presidential ambitions.

Political analysts say the 47-year-old political figure is held in high esteem among young Ivorians, but his nationwide popularity is less well documented.

A Christian from the north of the country, Soro lead rebels who failed to topple former President Laurent Gbabdo in the country's 2002 civil war. Gbabdo was ousted following a second civil war in 2010-11 triggered by the president's refusal to concede to Ouattara following elections. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the conflict.

Soro, who backed Ouattara, then served as prime minister and later speaker of the National Assembly until he stepped down in February this year.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.