North Africa: Kais Saied Offers Condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune On Death of Army Chief Ahmed Gaid Salah

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Monday, sent a message of condolence to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, following the death of army chief and Deputy Minister of Defence Ahmed Gaid Salah.

In this message, Kais Saied offered, in his name and on behalf of the Tunisian people, his sincere condolences to President Tebboune, the Algerian people and the family of the deceased, praying to Almighty to bestow infinite mercy upon him and grant his family and loved ones patience and comfort, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

President Kais Saied also recalled the ties of brotherhood binding the two countries as well as the Tunisian and Algerian peoples.

The Algerian Presidency, on Monday, announced the death of Ahmed Gaid Salah at the age of 80 of a heart attack.

President Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning and appointed Major General Saïd Chengriha as acting Chief of the People's National Army staff, said Algeria Press Service (APS).

