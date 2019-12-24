Nigeria: Presidency Insists Buhari Has No Third Term Plans

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
23 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The presidency on Monday reiterated its stance that President Muhammadu Buhari will not seek a third term in office.

Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari's spokesperson, said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

"All and every claim that is made that suggest President Muhammadu Buhari will stand for a third term in office is false," Mr Shehu said.

Read his full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE WITH MR FALANA, DEBUNKED FAKE NEWS KEEPS COMING BACK

The popularly acclaimed human rights lawyer and formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state, Femi Falana, has boarded the free-publicity train, full of those seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term in office.

To repeat: All and every claim that is made that suggest President Muhammadu Buhari will stand for a third term in office is false.

To reiterate, the President reminds all of those who wish it were otherwise, whether because they want a third term, or because they seek to make false claims for the purposes of their own publicity of the statement made on 2nd October 2019, which is repeated in full, below:

"The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and uninformed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

"There are no circumstances - nor set of circumstances - under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

"President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 - and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

"There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

"It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional - and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President".

President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support."

The President will have nothing more to say on this matter - apart from to repeat this statement, ad infinitum - that he will not be seeking, accepting, nor standing for a third term.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 23, 2019

Read the original article on Premium Times.

