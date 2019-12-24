Nigeria: Road Accident Claims 19 Lives in Katsina

23 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along the Mararaban-maska road in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The accident was said to have occurred on Sunday at about 8 pm when an 18-seater bus collided with a truck, leaving seven other passengers with varying degrees of injuries.

THISDAY gathered that the bus had brake failure and rammed into the truck, killing the 19 persons instantly, leaving seven others with varying degrees of injuries.

However, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY on Monday that: "A tanker fell on a Sharon vehicle and two other vehicles who were following the tanker also collided.

"Nineteen people died instantly, while many others who sustained injuries were rushed to the General Hospital, Funtua by men of the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps."

When contacted, the Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ali Tanimu, said he was on his way to the scene of the accident to ascertain the casualties.

"Yes, I am on my way to Funtua where the accident occurred to ascertain the number of casualties and see some of the victims in the hospital. As soon as the report of the accident is ready, it will be made available to the public," Tanimu said.

THISDAY reports that accidents involving trailers and other commercial vehicles are becoming prevalent along the Funtua-Zaria expressway, hence the need for relevant authorities to adopt proactive measures to end the menace.

