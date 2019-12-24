South Africa: Rick Ross South Africa Concerts Drama

24 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Channel24 reported in November that American rapper Rick Ross would be performing at a series of Block Party gigs in South Africa on 21 and 22 December in both Durban and East London.

On 21 December a Twitter account for the event announced that the Durban leg of the festival had been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances". The tweet read: "The Durban leg of the #BlockParty has unfortunately been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. An official statement will soon follow. Durban ticket holders will be alerted of refund details on Monday, 23 December. #RRBP19"

An updated statement wasn't released.

Following the cancellation of the Durban leg of the show, Rick - who had flown to South Africa for the events - reportedly withdrew from the East London event and returned to the United States citing a breach of contract.

A statement by NuWave Entertainment read: "Following the Durban show cancellation yesterday [Saturday], it is with great disappointment and regret that the East London leg of the tour will not have Rick Ross performing."

The East London concert continued as a free concert without Ross headlining; "The East London organisers are deeply disappointment by this and have done their utmost best to secure the first international festivals in the Province. All attempts to salvage the contract with the Ross Team proved fruitless."

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Rick took to social media to tell his side of the story allegedly pushing back against the promoter's claims.

He reportedly wrote; "@kabelo.ncholo Fake prompter" and made several other comments.

The rapper has visited South Africa before and even filmed a video with local artist Kwesta here, that was recently released.

Tickets bought through Webtickets will reportedly be refunded.

Channel24 reached out to the promoters' representatives for comment and will update it should they reply.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

