Uganda: Kadaga Signs Petition Against Construction of Power Dam On Murchison Falls

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has signed an online petition to save Murchison Falls National Park after cabinet recently approved a bid to conduct a feasibility study to determine the justification of constructing a hydro-power dam.

By the time of filing this story, a total of 10,079 people had signed the petition out of the required 15,000 signatures.

The campaign was initiated by Ugandan activists and tour operators to petition President Museveni and Ms Kadaga in her capacity as Speaker of the August House to block the hydro-power dam construction.

"President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni: Save Murchison Falls From Hydro-electric Dam - Sign the Petition!," Ms Kadaga tweeted after signing the petition on Monday.

Ms Kadaga becomes the latest government official to oppose construction of the said hydropower dam at what the petitioners describe as "a sensitive point on the world's longest river."

"Our condemnation of this heinous idea is premised on the environmental, social and direct and induced economic value of the falls to Uganda," the petition reads in part.

The government signed a memorandum of understanding with Bonang Energy and Power Limited, a South African company, to undertake a detailed feasibility study to establish the eligibility of building a power dam at Uhuru Falls in Murchison Falls National Park.

Earlier this year, the company applied to the Electricity Regulatory Authority for a permit to conduct the detailed study at Uhuru Falls.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre on December 3, the then Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Irene Muloni, said in August this year, Cabinet halted the process following concerns raised by conservationists and tour operators, but reviewed its decision on December 2, 2019 and resolved to have the feasibility study that will inform the final Cabinet decision about the establishment of the power project based on scientific findings.