Zimbabwe: ZBC Faces Eviction Over Rental Arrears

22 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has been dragged to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Industry Staff Pension Fund (ZEISPF) seeking to recover a $43, 367, 33 debt it is owed by the State broadcaster.

According to a court application filed by the pension fund, ZBC is occupying some offices at its Masvingo building commonly known as Electricity House, but has failed to pay rentals for several months resulting in arrears accumulating to over $40 000.

The Pension Fund has now approached the High Court seeking an order forcing ZBC to move out of their building and pay its outstanding arrears.

"Plaintiff's claim against the defendant is for an order confirming the cancellation of the lease between the parties and an order directing defendant and all those claiming occupation through it to vacate stand No. 382 Masvingo township commonly known as Electricity House failing which the Sheriff is authorised to evict them," reads part of the court application.

According to the court papers, ZBC was obliged to pay monthly rentals of US$950 to ZEISPF or an equivalent of $Z5 700 .

In breach of the terms of the agreement, ZBC failed to make punctual and regular payments resulting in the arrears accumulating arrears to $43 367, 33.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.