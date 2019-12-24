Tanzania: Start E-Ticketing for Upcountry Buses to Curb Fare Hikes, Says Kamwelwe

Dar es Salaam — Works, Transport and Communications minister Isack Kamwelwe said the only way through which government can curb fare hikes by unscrupulous operators is through the introduction of electronic ticketing.

Mr Kamwelwe made the statement on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Ubungo Bus Terminal (UBT) where he visited to witness the progress and access of transport to upcountry travelers.

"There is a need to introduce this system to permanently solve this problem because the money tend to benefit bus drivers and not owners," he said.

The minister expressed his satisfaction on the calmness of the UBT despite increment of passengers in the last two days.

"I should admit that there is calmness this year although there is a notable increase in the number of these two days. Revival of the central railway to northern regions have significantly reduced congestion at the terminal," he said.

Mr Kamwelwe made the statement responding to concern made by the Lands Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) director general, Mr Gilliard Ngewe that unscrupulous drivers have been forcing passengers to make additional payments on the transport fares at the middle of their journey.

Mr Ngewe said drivers have embarked into the said method after enforcement of tighter measures at the center.

"We have identified the said drivers. Our officers are everywhere. They are warned that if they are not caught in Chalinze, they will be arrested in Msata or Korogwe," he said.