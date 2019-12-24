Tanzania: Chinese Firm to Construct Pan Africa Postal Union Building in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania has today signed a contract with Beijing Construction Engineering Group worth Sh33.5 billion for the construction of Pan African Postal Union (PAP) headquarters building.

Speaking during the event on Monday, December 23, 2019, minister for works, transport and communication, Mr Isack Kamwelwe said the construction is expected to take 30 months.

"We have been the host country for PAP since the 1980s when plans were underfoot to construct a building for its headquarters," he said.

However, he noted that after 30 years the plans that were started by first President Julius Nyerere were now taking shape.

Explaining he said that it has been Tanzania's prerogative to ensure an office is located for PAP in the country to host meetings and any seminars that may take place.

According to him, they expect the contractor to be on time and to ensure the construction does not encounter any hitches; the government has exempted all VAT costs on all construction equipment that will be used in the building project.

Speaking at the event, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Director General, Eng James Kilaba said the government has signed contract with the construction company to start process of construction that started way back inn1980.

He said TCRA signed a contract with a consultancy firm for the building.

According to him, the building will increase political and international relations between other African countries and Tanzania.

Further he noted that completion of the building will increase employment for Tanzanians and ensure all meetings are conducted in the country.