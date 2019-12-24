Nigeria: 2019 Afcon - I Sold My Properties to Support Super Eagles in Egypt - Abayomi

24 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The president, Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club, (ANFSC) Abayomi Ogunjimi, has revealed that he sold most of his properties to cheer Super Eagles to win the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Abayomi who stated in a chat said his undying love for football drove him to sell his properties to sponsor his over some members of the club to Egypt.

"Because of my passion for Nigeria football, I sold some of my properties to help Nigerian fans to Egypt to support the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON, it was I big sacrifice I never regretted even though we didn't win the title " he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the failure of the football teams to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not affect the activities of the club. He also revealed that the group under his leadership is setting up a musical group.

"We are putting up a musical school and it is still in the process. It is not easy to fund the club locally and how much more on the international stage. I'm doing this single-handedly as it is not a simple task for me.

"We are trending and it is because of what we have done and doing. It is selfless service. We are trying hard to put that school in place and by next year, we will unveil the Authentic Nigeria football supporters' club musical school".

"The NFF is neutral and doing their best to take us along in various events. The Authentic Football Supporters Club is the only club that can give support and deliver results to international standards," he declared.

