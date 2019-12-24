Namibia: Ministry of Health and Social Services Trains Trainers to Strengthen the Clinical Care of Non-Communicable Diseases At the Periphery

23 December 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) exerts a growing burden on mortality and morbidity in Namibia. They account for an estimated 43% of total deaths in the country. As part of efforts to reduce this growing burden, the Ministry of Health and Social Services with support from WHO is strengthening the health system to ensure that comprehensive services for prevention and control of NCDs are decentralized to peripheral health facilities. The WHO Package of Essential Non-Communicable Disease interventions or PEN guideline is a minimum standard for prevention and control of NCDs to strengthen national capacity through the integration and scale-up care of care for hypertension, stroke, cardiovascular risks, Diabetes Mellitus, asthma and Chronic lung Diseases at primary care level.

The Ministry organized the first national TOT training on the PEN package with the support of WHO and other partners and funding from AMREF. AMREF is providing funding to the MoHSS to train 100 health care workers in PEN by December 2019. Overall objective of the training was to conduct training of trainers on the PEN Guideline for primary care settings. The TOT was attended by 35 health workers including Chief Medical Officers, nurses and allied professionals from across the 2 regions, Hardap and Kavango, where the initial implementation of the decentralized services will take place. They in turn trained 28 health care providers in Hardap region to strengthen NCDs care at primary health care level. The training was conducted using the new national PEN Guideline which was developed through the technical support of WHO, CDC and UNAM.

Namibia is making steady progress in addressing non-communicable diseases. The country has a unit dedicated to the prevention and control of NCDs, there are measures through legislation and policies to control tobacco and alcohol use. Namibia is one of the few countries in Africa with a cancer registry. A multi-sectoral plan for the control and prevention of NCDs is in place and this is being implemented through a national coordination mechanism. The drafting of the PEN guidelines and the subsequent training of health care workers strengthens NCDs prevention and care for all even at the periphery.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.