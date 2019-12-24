Tanzania: NEC to Work On Challenges of People Living With Disabilities in Elections

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) authorities yesterday organized a forum in Zanzibar with various elections stakeholders to address challenges facing people living with disability in election processes.

NEC led by Chairman, Court of Appeal Judge (retired) Semistocles Kaijage said they would do their best to ensure that all eligible citizens, including people living disability are registered and vote in elections.

UN Convention on the Rights of Persons living with Disabilities signed or ratified by 177 countries, including Tanzania spells that individual States should ensure that right of persons living with disabilities are honoured.

The convention also requires countries to actively promote "an environment in which persons living with disabilities effectively and fully participate in public affairs, without discrimination and on equal basis with others.

It encourages their participation in public affairs including in the activities and administration of political parties."

Flanked by other senior NEC and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials at the 'Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakil Hall, in Zanzibar, retired Judge Kaijage said: "We want to see all people participate in the elections as par elections law(s). Disability should not deny anyone an opportunity or to participate in elections."

The forum was convened by NEC to announce December 30, this year to 5th January 2020, as the period planned for the updating of the Voters' register in Zanzibar (Unguja and Pemba), Ruvuma and Njombe in the mainland.

"We urge you to turn up in big number to register for the next general elections," further said retired Judge Kaijage with NEC Director, Dr Wilson Mahera reminding the stakeholders that: Political parties, NGOs, People living with disability, and media should enlighten on the registration procedure."

While politicians have been calling upon for NEC and ZEC to be transparent in all electoral processes, people living with disabilities have complained of some tactile ballots (to enable a visually impaired person to vote); and architectural barriers lacking in some polling stations.

Reached for a comment, NEC Director for Information Ms Giveness Aswile said that stakeholders have a great role to play in the electoral process, and urged them to educate voters on registration schedules, which include updating old voters and registering new emerging voters, who have attained 18 years of age.

ZEC manages Zanzibar Presidential, House of Representatives and Council elections, while NEC focuses on the Union President, MPs and Councils in the Mainland.